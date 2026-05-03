Brewers Turn to Logan Henderson Following Latest Pitching Staff Injury

The Milwaukee Brewers are making a highly anticipated move involving one of the team's top pitching prospects.

Right-handed pitcher Logan Henderson, Milwaukee's No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been called up to the big leagues and will start for the Brewers on Sunday, the team announced. This promotion comes a few days after two-time All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. The veteran was forced to exit his most recent start in the second inning after demonstrating significantly decreased fastball velocity.

Henderson made one start for the Brewers earlier this year, throwing two innings against the Kansas City Royals on April 4. But now, the 24-year-old seemingly has a chance to stick around in Milwaukee's starting pitching staff, depending on how well he performs and how long Woodruff is sidelined.

Logan Henderson will try to replicate Triple-A success in majors

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Brewers' young hurler has been dominating Triple-A hitters so far in 2026. Henderson has posted a 1.02 ERA in five appearances for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, striking out 26 batters in 17 2/3 innings. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick also saw success with Milwaukee in 2025, when he had a 1.78 ERA in five big league starts and racked up 33 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

It's worth noting that Henderson last pitched on April 26, when he tossed five one-run innings of relief for Nashville. He also threw just 67 pitches in that outing, which marks his highest pitch count so far this season. So, while the 24-year-old is well rested, that suggests Brewers fans shouldn't expect him to throw more than around 80 to 85 pitches at most in Sunday's start against the Washington Nationals.

Overall, this is a big opportunity for Henderson to show he belongs in the majors. The Nationals have somewhat surprisingly scored the third-most runs (177) in the league so far this year. If the young hurler can turn in a strong outing against Washington on Sunday, that could go a long way in determining whether or not he stays in the big leagues.