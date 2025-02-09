The New Double-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves is a Real Peach
In Columbus, Georgia, everything is just peachy.
That’s where minor league fans will find the Columbus Clingstones, the relocated Double-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. They previously were known as the Mississippi Braves, with the club moving east this season.
In the Peach State, it’s only appropriate that the new team’s logo is a peach – a hybrid of a cling peach and a freestone peach, to be exact. The friendly-looking peach wears white baseball pants and wields a big bat.
Pete Laven, the Clingstones general manager, told MLB.com last September that the logo personifies his team.
“Not only is the clingstone cute and tasty, it’s also very stubborn as it clings to the pit of the peach,” he said. “Much like our ballclub’s going to cling to the community here in Columbus.”
The Clingstones will play in the Southern League at the new Synovus Park, built where the city’s old stadium, Golden Park, was located. Minor league baseball returns to Columbus for the first time since the departure of the Class-A Columbus Catfish after the 2008 season.
The Clingstones have home white and road grey uniforms. The accent color is a bright green. And their alternate uniforms are a show stopper: peach jersey, peach pants.
“I don’t think there’s another team in professional sports who has a peach as their main logo or the main color for the uniforms. That’s something that’s really going to set us apart, and we’re going to embrace that,” Laven told MLB.com.
For Braves fans in Atlanta, it's not a long drive -- about two hours -- to check out the farm team. The Clingstones will open their home schedule April 15 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
