Burning Question for the Chicago White Sox: Will a Top Prospect Win the Starting Job at Short?
Change was inevitable for the Chicago White Sox in 2025 after dropping 121 games last year, setting a major league record for most losses in a season.
While the faces will be different on Opening Day 2025 than they were in 2024 at multiple positions, perhaps no competition has been as closely watched as the one at shortstop this spring at the White Sox complex in Glendale, Ariz.
At least two top White Sox prospects – Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth – are in the mix. And it’s the spot MLB.com chose to highlight in its report, “1 remaining position battle each team needs to settle.”
Here’s what reporter Scott Merkin had to say about it:
“Competition has been the theme during Will Venable’s first Spring Training as manager, and when factoring in recent injuries, more than one roster spot remains undecided. Colson Montgomery, MLB's No. 39 prospect overall, per MLB Pipeline, had a viable shot at shortstop at camp’s outset and still might be the choice, but he has been out of game action for 10 days going into Sunday due to back issues. Fellow rookie Chase Meidroth has played three games at shortstop during Cactus League, with seven for Jacob Amaya, who provides the best option with the glove. Veteran Josh Rojas also has the defensive versatility to move there.”
Amaya, 26, has appeared in 28 major league games, 23 of them last season with the White Sox.
Offseason signee Rojas, 30, a six-year veteran, has 282 appearances at third base, 150 at second, 99 in the outfield and 44 at shortstop.
MLB Pipeline projects Montgomery and Meidroth, both 23, will play for Chicago this season, but much remains to be seen. Will one, or both, start the season in the minor leagues? Will either of them be a backup infielder on the big league roster on Opening Day? And will either win the coveted starting shortstop job for the White Sox?
