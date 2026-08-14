Cardinals Expected to Make Highly Anticipated Move With Joshua Baez

The St. Louis Cardinals are finally calling up one of their top prospects as part of their late-season effort to fight for a National League Wild Card spot.

Outfielder Joshua Báez is set to be promoted to the big leagues, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced on Friday. While St. Louis hasn't made an official roster move yet, the 23-year-old could make his MLB debut on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.

Báez, the Cardinals' No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been one of the standout players in the minors all season. The young outfielder started the year by making his Triple-A debut, and he's already set new career-high marks for home runs and RBIs in a single season. But now, the top prospect is set to be tested against major league pitching in the middle of St. Louis' push for a playoff spot.

What should Cardinals fans expect from Joshua Báez in MLB debut?

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) hits a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026, Báez has posted strong offensive numbers in his first taste of Triple-A action. In 103 games with the Memphis Redbirds, the 23-year-old has a .256 batting average, a .328 on-base percentage, and a .901 OPS with 34 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. Last year, the righty-swinging slugger hit .287 with 20 homers, 79 RBIs, and 54 stolen bases in 117 games across two minor league levels, including his only stint at Double-A.

Defensively, Báez has experience at all three outfield positions. This season, he's played 44 games in center field, 32 in right field, and 21 in left field. Throughout his career, the 2021 second-round draft pick has appeared in 229 games in right field, 85 in center field, and 48 in left field. That flexibility could help the top prospect receive regular playing time in the majors. But with Jordan Walker essentially locked in as the Cardinals' everyday right fielder, Báez will likely be used in left or center field.

St. Louis heads into Saturday with a 61-61 record, 3.5 games back of the third NL Wild Card spot. The Cardinals will likely look for Báez to provide a spark to the lineup when he officially makes his MLB debut.