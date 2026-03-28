Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt Continues Memorable Start to MLB Career With Clutch Hit

There were probably some St. Louis Cardinals fans who were wondering what highly touted prospect JJ Wetherholt had in store for an encore to his Opening Day performance. And so far in his brief major league career, it seems like the young infielder has a flair for the dramatic.

After hitting his first big league home run in his MLB debut on Thursday, Wetherholt followed that up with a walk-off single to propel the Cardinals to a 6-5 extra-innings victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. With runners on second and third and one out in the 10th inning, the 23-year-old pulled a first-pitch sweeper through the hole between first and second base to win the game for St. Louis.

Wetherholt also led off the Cardinals' home half of the first inning with a single. MLB Pipeline's No. 5 overall prospect for 2026 then swiped a bag for the first time in the majors, and came around to score St. Louis' first run of the day on an Alec Burleson single. The rookie finished his second game in the big leagues 2-for-5 with a stolen base, one run scored, and two RBIs, as well as the added exclamation mark of his first walk-off hit.

JJ Wetherholt's heroics add to exciting rookie showcase at start of 2026 season

Mar 28, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt (26) is doused with water by shortstop Masyn Winn (0) and left fielder Nathan Church (27) after hitting a walk-off two-run single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Wetherholt already made history on Thursday when he and two other rookies homered, making 2026 the first MLB season in which three players each hit a home run in their first career big league game on Opening Day, according to ESPN Insights. The walk-off two-run single on Saturday further adds to what's been a magical start to the major league career of the Cardinals' second baseman.

Like Wetherholt, other top prospects have also looked impressive in the majors to begin the season. Notably, Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle is 5-for-8 so far and had a go-ahead two-run single against the San Diego Padres on Friday. And Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter already has three homers this year, including two blasts in his first regular-season game.

For Cardinals fans, though, they'll likely be curious to see how Wetherholt can build on his first two big league games when St. Louis goes for the sweep of Tampa Bay on Sunday.