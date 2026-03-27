Cardinals' Top Prospect JJ Wetherholt Provides Spark in MLB Debut

The St. Louis Cardinals' top prospect, infielder JJ Wetherholt, was the talk of the town in the baseball world this spring. And the 23-year-old showed exactly why that's been the case during his major league debut on Opening Day.

Wetherholt, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 overall prospect for 2026, contributed on both sides of the ball in the Cardinals' 9-7 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Most notably, the lefty-swinging infielder hit his first big league home run in his second at-bat. The 2024 first-round draft pick drove a 0-2 fastball 425 feet to dead-center field to put the first run on the scoreboard for St. Louis this season.

The rookie also chipped in with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. He ended up finishing his major league debut 1-for-4 at the plate out of the leadoff spot. And in the field, the Cardinals' second baseman made a nice play up the middle in the eighth inning, showing early signs of success in his transition from mostly playing shortstop in the minors.

Other rookies join JJ Wetherholt in making a splash on Opening Day

Mar 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits a solo home run for his first major league hit during his major league debut in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While Wetherholt undoubtedly put on a show for Cardinals fans in his big league debut, he wasn't the only rookie to stand out on Opening Day. In fact, New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge and Chicago White Sox corner infielder Munetaka Murakami also homered on Thursday. Wetherholt, Benge, and Murakami became the first trio of rookies in MLB history to each hit a home run in their first major league game on Opening Day, according to ESPN Insights on Twitter/X.

Elsewhere across the league, Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle had an extremely memorable major league debut. The 21-year-old went 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, two runs scored, and two RBIs in Detroit's 8-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford also had a pair of singles and a run scored in his first taste of big league action.

It feels like a new group of rookies is always making some noise each year lately. And so far, it doesn't seem like 2026 will be any different.