Cardinals Make Franchise-Altering Call With JJ Wetherholt Opening Day Decision

The St. Louis Cardinals have officially made a significant decision that could have a massive impact on the franchise's future.

JJ Wetherholt, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 overall prospect for 2026, has made the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, St. Louis president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom told reporters on Monday. The Cardinals also seemingly hinted at the major news by posting a video on social media of a Wetherholt jersey being changed from No. 77 to No. 26.

The 2024 first-round draft pick was one of the big names to watch this year in spring training. Even though Wetherholt only had seven hits in 33 at-bats this spring, the 23-year-old clearly did enough to make the Cardinals comfortable with calling him up to the big leagues after just one full season in the minors.

Now, all eyes will be on the lefty-swinging infielder when he's expected to make his highly anticipated major league debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

What should Cardinals fans expect from JJ Wetherholt in 2026?

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Wetherholt was the seventh-overall draft pick by the Cardinals in 2024. Since then, all he's done is mash at the plate in his brief minor league career. The 23-year-old has produced a .304 batting average with 19 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases over 138 games across three minor league levels.

At least one slight difference between the minors and majors for Wetherholt, though, will be his primary defensive position. He mostly played shortstop in the minors, making 85 appearances there as opposed to 20 at second base and 12 at third base. But with Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn earning the latest National League Gold Glove Award, Wetherholt is expected to slide back over to second base in the majors.

The former West Virginia University standout did play more second and third base than shortstop in college, so it's not like the position is foreign to him. Wetherholt did discuss the transition back to second base in an interview with MLB Network earlier this spring, where he said there's "some footwork things or just positioning that I gotta get better at."

The Cardinals are clearly confident enough in Wetherholt's ability to play second base, though. The young infielder will get the chance to showcase his talent for St. Louis fans when he plays in his first big league game later this week.