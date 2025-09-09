Cardinals Prospect Has Been On Major Tear Since July
The St. Louis Cardinals have been focusing on the future as opposed to the present as part of their rebuild, which will soon be taken over by Chaim Bloom as he replaces John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations. The team isn't expected to contend in 2026. They'll continue to evaluate some of their younger players and determine who stays and who goes this offseason.
Logjams on the roster need to be cleared so that younger players, including prospects can be given more opportunities. One of the last first-round picks made by John Mozeliak was the selection of outfielder Chase Davis from the University of Arizona in 2023.
Since July 1, Davis has been on an absolute tear at the plate with the team's Double-A affiliate in Springfield, Missouri. Redbird Farmhands posted Davis's numbers since then on X.
"Chase Davis since 7/1
AVG: .292
OBP: .406
SLG: .393
OPS: .799
WRC+: 129
Season WRC+ up to 105. After a slow start to the season, Davis is another prospect finishing strong."
Davis's numbers for the whole 2025 season aren't great. He is hitting .243/.361/.355 with 10 home runs, 48 RBI and a .716 OPS. He has picked up 98 hits in 403 at-bats and 482 plate appearances this year.
However, it has not taken him long to rise through the ranks of the farm system. He began his professional career shortly after being drafted in 2023 with the team's High-A affiliate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Davis began the 2024 season at Palm Beach and quickly rose to Single-A Peoria before being called up to Double-A for eight games at the end of last year. He possesses power from the left side of the plate and could soon get the call to Triple-A Memphis.
Perhaps in 2026, he will have a chance to work his way onto the Major League roster at some point. But he has performed well since the start of July after a slow start, and this is certainly encouraging for the Cardinals as they assess what they have in their minor league system and try to improve at those levels in the years to come.
It will be interesting to see how Davis finishes the 2025 season and if he will ultimately take the next step in 2026.
