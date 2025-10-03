Cardinals Sending High-Upside Hurler To AFL After Injury-Plagued Season
The St. Louis Cardinals missed the postseason for the third straight year after going 78-84 and finishing in fourth place in the National League Central, 19 games behind the division champion Milwaukee Brewers. Their transition of power is complete, as Chaim Bloom has taken over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations and will oversee a rebuild over the next few seasons.
The Cardinals need to strengthen their minor league system. They have a few intriguing prospects in their pipeline, some of which are going to the Arizona Fall League.
Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com listed each team's top AFL prospect. For St. Louis, it was right-hander Chen-Wei Lin.
Cardinals Pitcher Listed Team's Top AFL Prospect
At 6-foot-7, the 23-year-old right-hander will be one of the tallest pitchers in the AFL this year, and he has some big stuff beyond the size. His fastball sits 95-97 (touching the occasional triple-digits), while his 87-90 mph changeup and 82-84 mph slider can generate tons of whiffs, particularly the cambio with its similar horizontal movement to the heater. Lin struck out 20 batters over 9 ⅔ innings in a four-start sample with Double-A Springfield, but his lack of control can be maddening as he walked nine in the same sample."
Lin, who began his professional career back in 2023, struggled this year. Though he made it to Double-A Springfield by the end of the season, he still went 0-2 with a 5.54 ERA in 17 starts. However, he does bring some swing-and-miss capability, as he averaged 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
He dealt with injuries this season, so the AFL will give him an opportunity to hit the reset button and make up for some of the time he lost during the season. It will also give the Cardinals a chance to evaluate him better and make a plan for him for 2026.
Lin has still shown plenty of upside despite his injuries and struggles. Last year, he posted a 2.79 ERA in 22 starts.
The Cardinals have sent several prospects to the AFL, but Lin appears to be the one with the most upside. Perhaps if he can get back on track, he can be on pace for a much better 2026 and even advance to Triple-A Memphis by the end of the season.
The 23-year-old right-hander is the No. 16 prospect in the Cardinals pipeline.
More MLB: D-Backs Outfield Prospect Receives High Praise After Breakout 2025 Season