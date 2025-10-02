D-Backs Outfield Prospect Receives High Praise After Breakout 2025 Season
The Arizona Diamondbacks ultimately missed the postseason in 2025 after going 80-82 during the regular season and finishing in fourth place in the National League West. They were sellers at the trade deadline and made a push towards the end, but were ultimately undone by injuries and other issues. But they have a bright future thanks to some of their top prospects.
The minor league season has come to an end, but there are some interesting prospects in the mix for Arizona that could make an impact on the team very soon, perhaps as early as 2026.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed his picks for minor league Player of the Year from each organization. From the Diamondbacks, it was outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt.
D-Backs Outfield Prospect Praised After Strong 2025
"The D-backs seemingly hit on Slade Caldwell (No. 29 overall) and Waldschmidt (No. 31 overall) at the top of their 2024 draft haul, and the latter made short work of the lower levels of the minors. The 6'2", 205-pound outfielder posted elite batted-ball metrics during his junior season at Kentucky, and his advanced approach should allow him to continue moving quickly through the minors," Reuter wrote.
Waldschmidt played 134 games this season and hit .289/.419/.473 with 49 extra-base hits, 18 home runs, 29 stolen bases, 78 RBI and an .892 OPS. The Diamondbacks selected him in the first round of last year's draft out of the University of Kentucky
He began the year at Single-A Hillsboro and was later called up to Double-A Amarillo. He showed off some power and speed on the offensive side and is looking like a home run pick for Arizona.
Perhaps next season he can work his way into Arizona's plans. He could at the very least find himself at Triple-A Reno by the end of the season if he continues at this pace. He provides power from the right side of the plate and can play all three outfield positions, so he is a very useful prospect in Arizona's system.
It will certainly be interesting to see what the future holds for him and if he can take some more important steps forward in 2026 after a strong showing this year.
Arizona has drafted and developed well in recent years, and having him on their depth chart is certainly a plus going forward.
