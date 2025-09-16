Cardinals Top Draft Pick Among Top Remaining Prospects In MiLB Playoffs
The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen out of postseason contention with 11 games remaining on the 2025 regular season schedule. However, at the draft and at the trade deadline this past summer, St. Louis loaded up on some top prospects. Their farm system was ranked relatively low prior to the 2025 season, but has taken some very important steps forward as Chaim Bloom prepares to take over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations.
While the Major League club won't make it to the postseason, the minor league postseason has begun, and the Cardinals' Double-A affiliate, the Springfield Cardinals, are set to take on the Tulsa Drillers, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Double-A team.
St. Louis' top draft pick, left-hander Liam Doyle has made it up to Double-A and will be part of that series. Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com listed him as one of the top remaining prospects still competing as the MiLB postseason begins.
Cardinals' Top Pitching Prospect Set For Double-A Playoffs
"The A-level leagues have moved to the championship rounds and Double-A clubs are starting the playoffs, meaning there are just 22 combined teams still playing (out of 90 total), but the talent pool is still very, very deep," Mayo wrote.
"There are a grand total of 20 players from MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 still on active Minor League rosters. That includes four of the top five (all shortstops) and three of them -- No. 1 Konnor Griffin, No. 3 Leo De Vries and No. 4 Jesús Made -- are still teenagers. If you include the final week of the Triple-A regular season and the big leagues, nine of our top 10 prospects are still playing baseball."
Doyle was the fifth pick in this year's draft, selected by the Cardinals out of the University of Tennessee. He began his professional career recently, and after just one start at Low-A Palm Beach, he was called up to Double-A Springfield to help with their playoff push.
He has quickly risen through the ranks of the farm system and has a very bright future ahead of him. He'll be an interesting name to watch over the next several years.
Prior to his final collegiate season at Tennessee, he pitched at Costal Carolina and Mississippi. It will be interesting to see what he can do as the minor league postseason gets underway.
