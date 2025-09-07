Cardinals Top Pitching Prospect Had Pro Debut To Remember
The St. Louis Cardinals have all of their attention focused on the future instead of the present. They are out of postseason contention with less than a month to go in the 2025 regular season, but they have at least taken some very important steps towards improving down the road. Their pitching has been a problem over the past several years without any true swing-and-miss starters, but they put together a strong draft and added some high-upside arms.
Liam Doyle was their first-round pick this year out of the University of Tennessee. St. Louis took him with the fifth pick in this year's draft, and there is plenty of buzz surrounding the young left-hander.
Doyle made his professional debut on Saturday night, and Michael Avallone of MLB.com praised the left-hander for showing off some of his upside.
Cardinals' Liam Doyle Shines In Professional Debut
"Doyle's anticipated pro debut was a mixed bag, but the southpaw showed why he was one of the most highly regarded hurlers in this year's Draft. The 21-year-old worked 1 2/3 innings and struck out three, including the first batter he faced for Single-A Palm Beach. Doyle topped out at 98.4 mph and also picked off a runner while surrendering a solo homer and two walks," Avallone wrote on Sunday.
With Tennesse this year, Doyle went 10-4 in 17 starts and two relief appearances, posting a 3.20 ERA. Dating back to 2022, including appearances in the Future Collegiates Baseball League and Cape Cod League, Doyle has posted a 4.13 ERA and gone 16-9.
The Cardinals are understandably very high on Doyle, as he represents a departure from the organization's past philosophies on drafting and developing pitching. Instead of focusing on pitchers who pitch to contact, the Cardinals, led by scouting director Randy Flores and future president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, targeting swing-and-miss pitching in the draft, and have significantly strengthened the team's farm system.
This should set them up well for future seasons as they embark on a rebuild and make shifts in their philosophies.
Doyle also pitched at Costal Carolina and Mississippi before ending up with Tennessee, but the Cardinals liked his high-upside arm and decided to take a chance on him in the first round of this year's draft.
It will be interesting to watch Doyle rise through the ranks of the farm system.
