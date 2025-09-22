Cardinals Top Prospect Continues To Surge At Triple-A, Could Factor Into 2026 Plans
The St. Louis Cardinals are out of postseason contention as the final week of the 2025 regular season kicks off. They are 76-80 and sit in fourth place in the National League Central. However, not everything is gloom and doom in St. Louis. There are some very highly-touted prospects in their farm system that may be right on the cusp of making an impact at the Major League level soon.
JJ Wetherholt is one of them. He quickly rose to Triple-A Memphis this year after getting off to a hot start, and he has not slowed down since. He put together a strong performance on Sunday.
Michael Avallone of MLB.com listed some of the top minor league performances from Sunday, and Wetherholt's outing made the list.
Top Cardinals Prospect Continues To Turn Heads
"The Cardinals’ top prospect made Triple-A look easy. Wetherholt drilled his 10th homer at the level and 17th of the season, part of a three-run day that marked his 15th multihit effort for Memphis. After his promotion, the 23-year-old collected 58 hits -- 25 for extra bases -- in 47 games with a sharp 28-to-33 walk-to-strikeout ratio. That’s after slashing .300/.425/.466 for Double-A Springfield, rounding out a first full pro season that was productive from start to finish and made him a finalist for MiLB Hitting Prospect of the Year honors," Avallone wrote.
Wetherholt was the Cardinals first-round pick back in 2024. He was selected out of West Virginia University with the seventh pick in the draft.
The 23-year-old brings power from the left side of the plate and is already knocking on the door of the Major Leagues. He likely won't make it to the Majors this season with just six games remaining on the schedule.
But with the Cardinals rebuilding and certain players likely to be traded this offseason, a spot will open up for Wetherholt in 2026, possibly at second base. He is high-ceiling player with a bright future ahead of him and could be what ultimately turns the Cardinals franchise around after three disappointing seasons.
It will certainly be interesting to see how he develops and what will become of him in the next few years. The Cardinals need somebody to help change their fortunes, and Wetherholt might just be what they have lacked in their system for so many years.
More MiLB: Brewers Prospect Gave Fans Glimpse Into Future With Solid Playoff Performance