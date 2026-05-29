Cardinals' Top Prospect Joshua Baez Can't Stop Hitting Homers in Triple-A

One of the St. Louis Cardinals' top prospects, outfielder Joshua Báez, has been tearing the cover off the ball lately in the minors.

Báez, St. Louis' No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, launched his 16th home run of the season for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds on Thursday. The 22-year-old's solo shot traveled 373 feet to left field and had an exit velocity of 103.6 mph. The righty-swinging slugger also hit a triple in Memphis' 5-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

Most notably, though, Báez's homer on Thursday means he's left the yard in three straight games. The young outfielder actually had two multi-homer performances in his previous two games, giving him five long balls over the last three days. Based on this recent power surge and his overall offensive numbers so far in 2026, it wouldn't be surprising if the Cardinals considered adding the prospect's bat to the big league lineup at some point this season.

Joshua Báez could be a difference-maker for the Cardinals this year

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) hits a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

It's unclear whether the Cardinals plan on calling Báez up to the majors anytime soon. But St. Louis currently finds itself in a competitive National League Central division where all five teams have winning records. The Cardinals have already gotten massive contributions this year from other homegrown prospects, like infielder JJ Wetherholt. And if Báez keeps finding success at the plate in the minors, he could become an option to join Wetherholt in the big league lineup.

So far this year, Báez has posted a .257 batting average with 16 homers, 39 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in 47 Triple-A games. Last season, the 2021 second-round draft pick hit .287 with 20 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 54 stolen bases in 117 games played across two minor league levels. That sort of power and speed combination could be an invaluable addition to St. Louis' roster.

At the same time, this is Báez's first taste of Triple-A action, so that could factor into any decisions the Cardinals make about whether or not to promote the 22-year-old. But if he keeps generating plenty of buzz in the minors, it's going to be that much more difficult for St. Louis to not seriously consider having the young prospect make his MLB debut this year.