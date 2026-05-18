The Case for Each NL Central Team to Come Out

The National League Central is surprisingly the most competitive division in Major League Baseball this season. Entering Monday, every team is above the .500 mark, and the two teams tied at the bottom, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds are only five games back.

The Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals are in a dead heat at the top of the division, but it will still be interesting to see who comes out on top. Three teams made the playoffs from the NL Central last season, and that may be the case again this year. Here is the case for every team to come out on top.

The case to win the NL Central for all teams

May 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) gestures after he doubles during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have been playing well for most of the season, even though they just lost a series to the Chicago White Sox. But on paper, they have put together the best team in the division. They signed Alex Bregman and traded for Edward Cabrera, but they also have Pete Crow-Armstrong, Moises Ballesteros, Matthew Boyd, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ, Michael Busch, Seiya Suzuki and Nico Hoerner.

While Boyd is on the injured list, they will soon get Justin Steele back and their rotation should be much stronger. On paper, this is the best team in the Central, and they have proven it so far.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers seem to do this all the time. They trade a player in the final year of his contract, bring back major league ready pieces in return and don't skip a beat. But the key with the Brewers is that they find multiple ways to win.

They are last in Major League Baseball in home runs, but are winning games thanks to a strong pitching staff. They simply cannot be counted out because they find ways to win even without big names and have done it consistently for years, even when the doubters are at their loudest.

St. Louis Cardinals

It's hard to find a team that is giving off better vibes than the Cardinals. They were supposed to be rebuilding this year, but have come out of nowhere to find themselves in playoff position as June nears.

The pressure of expectations isn't there, which has helped the young players step into bigger roles and become leaders. Also, the "tarps off" celebration from the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team lit a spark under the team this past weekend, and now, there's an exciting new trend at the ballpark.

Beyond that, Chaim Bloom's influence has really made a difference, and while John Mozeliak was successful for a long time, sometimes a fresh set of ideas can really shake things up.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates have a tall task ahead of them, as they head into St. Louis for a three-game series in the midst of the "tarps off" craze. However, they had a more productive offseason and actually added some offense, trading for Brandon Lowe and signing Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna.

But if they're going to win the Central, it's going to be because of their pitching staff, led by none other than reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes. Mitch Keller and Bubba Chandler are also key parts of the rotation.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds are struggling, but their youth could allow them to pull through. In fact, they led the division at one point earlier this season, so it wouldn't be a stretch for them to get back on top.

Their pitching is their strength, and it will become even stronger when Hunter Greene returns in July. But if they want some more offense to go with Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart, they could potentially look to call up Edwin Arroyo, their No. 3 prospect who is on a tear at Triple-A.

That could transform their offense, while the pitching does the rest of the work to get them back to where they were earlier this year.