Chicago Cubs' Powerful Outfield Prospect Moves Up Prospect Rankings
Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews just graduated off the MLB Top 100 prospects list, meaning there was room for several players to move up a spot.
Doing just that is Chicago Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie, who is now up to the No. 52 prospect in the game. The 22-year-old is also inside the Top 10 now among outfielders.
From MLB Pipeline:
The #Cubs' Owen Caissie enters the Top 10 Outfield Prospects list after Dylan Crews graduates.
Scouting report and more on the 6-foot-3 slugger who mashed 41 combined homers the last two seasons
Caissie spent all of last season at Triple-A Iowa, hitting .278 with 19 homers and 75 RBI. He also stole 11 bases and given his robust sample size at Triple-A, he's not likely to need much more time down on the farm. MLB.com projects him to make his major league debut this season.
The Cubs are using Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki as their outfielders to start the year, but an injury down the line could open the door for Caissie.
He is the No. 3 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, behind Matt Shaw and Cade Horton. Shaw made the roster out of spring training and will graduate off the list in the coming weeks as well, forcing Caissie up another spot.
At the major league level, the Cubs are now 3-4. They will continue their series with the Athletics in Sacramento on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 10:05 p.m. ET.
Related MiLB Stories
BASALLO's BIG BLAST: Samuel Basallo, one of the top prospects in baseball, hit a mammoth home run for the Orioles affiliate in Norfolk. CLICK HERE:
MCCULLERS LOOKS SOLID: World Series champion Lance McCullers Jr. took the mound for the first time since 2022 over the weekend. Here's how he looked at Triple-A Sugarland. CLICK HERE:
MAYER's PROJECTION: Marcelo Mayer, the No. 11 prospect in baseball, is projected to get the call in June, according to MLB Pipeline. CLICK HERE: