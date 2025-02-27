Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Ranked as Best Power Hitter in Organization Despite Being Sent Down
On Wednesday, Chicago Cubs top prospect Owen Caissie was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, but on Thursday, he was named as the minor leaguer with the most power in the organization.
That came from MLB Pipeline on social media:
Caissie generates huge raw power with the bat speed and loft in his lefty stroke as well as the strength and leverage in his 6-foot-3 frame. Acquired from the Padres in the Yu Darvish trade in December 2020, he has homered 52 times in three full pro seasons despite annually being one of the youngest players in his league. He went deep 19 times at Triple-A last year as the International League’s second-youngest batting qualifier (age 21).
Caissie was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the organization in 2024, according to MLB Pipeline. The Top 30 prospects for this year will be released by the outlet again this March 3, 4, and 5 and he figures to be featured prominently yet again.
An outfielder, he spent all of last season at Triple-A Iowa, hitting .278 with those 19 homers and 75 RBI. He also stole 11 bases and MLB Pipeline projects him to make his debut this year.
The Cubs figure to use Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki as their outfielders to start the year, but an injury down the line could perhaps force their hand into promoting Caissie.
Chicago is coming off a season in which they finished tied for second place in the National League Central. However, they were 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who won the division. This offseason, the Cubs have gone out and added outfielder Kyle Tucker, as well as starting pitcher Matthew Boyd.
They open up the season on March 27.
