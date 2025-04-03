Chicago White Sox Bringing In Veteran Outfielder on a Minor League Contract
The Chicago White Sox are adding a veteran outfielder on a minor league contract, looking to add depth, potentially, to their big league roster.
Robert Murray of FanSided reported Thursday that the White Sox are signing Josh Palacios, formerly of the Pittsburgh Pirates, to the deal.
The Pirates designated Palacios for assignment on March 22 when they put right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton on the 40-man roster. Palacios cleared waivers on March 29 and after the Pirates assigned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, he chose to become a free agent to try to sign elsewhere.
And the White Sox were willing to take that chance on the 29-year-old.
The Toronto Blue Jays selected Palacios in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Auburn. He debuted with the Jays on April 9, 2021, and he played 13 games with the organization.
The Washington Nationals selected him off waivers on April 15, 2022. Waived again the following December, Palacios was claimed by the Pirates.
He appeared in 91 games with the Pirates in 2023, hitting .230 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs. Last season, he appeared in 23 games with the Pirates and 51 with Triple-A Indianapolis, batting .291 with five homers and 25 RBIs in the minors.
In 114 MLB career games with the three organizations, his stat line is .230/.286/.364 with a .650 OPS.
The White Sox currently have outfielders Andrew Benintendi, Travis Jankowski, Luis Robert Jr., Austin Slater and Michael A. Taylor on the major league roster.
Through their first six games of the 2025 season, the White Sox are hitting .214, 18th in the major leagues.
