Tampa Bay Rays Affiliate Says Inflation Is Forcing the End of Popular Promotion
A dollar doesn't buy what it used to.
The Charleston RiverDogs, the Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced a change to their promotional schedule for the 2025 season, which opens Friday against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
Dollar Beer Night, as fans know it, is being discontinued.
“We wanted to take a moment to update you on an important change regarding our popular Dollar Beer Night promotion. Due to ongoing inflation and increased costs across the board, we are making the decision to adjust the price of beer on Dollar Beer Nights from $1 to $5. We know this has been a fan favorite event, and we are committed to continuing this tradition while also maintaining the high standards you’ve come to expect from the RiverDogs experience.
“We understand this may be a shift for some, and we want to assure you that we’ve worked hard to make this change while keeping it affordable for our loyal fans. We believe the $5 Beer Night will still offer great value, and we’re excited to continue delivering a fun, affordable atmosphere at our ballpark.”
Fans responded quickly to the post on X.
“April 1st isn't until tomorrow,” one wrote.
“Inflation I get…500% inflation sounds a little dubious,” posted another.
Fans, instead, can turn their focus to the field, where some of the Rays' Top 30 prospects, as rated by MLB Pipeline, should contribute to an entertaining team.
Starting the season with the RiverDogs will be outfielder Theo Gillen, a 19-year-old outfielder rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Tampa Bay farm system. He was taken by the Rays in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft with the No. 18 overall pick.
Also with the RiverDogs are right-handed pitchers Santiago Suarez, 20; Trevor Harrison, 19; and Gary Gill Hill, 20, They are ranked Nos. 9, 11 and 12, respectively.
A pair of 19-year-olds shortstop Adrian Santana (No. 19) and right-hander Jose Urbina (No. 29) round out the Top 30 prospects on the RiverDogs roster.
Related MiLB Stories
THREE MUSKETEERS: Kristian Campbell is a big leaguer now but isn't forgetting his well-regarded minor league teammates, Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. CLICK HERE:
WELL DONE: Former teacher, Uber driver has a new job title: Catcher for the New York Yankees. CLICK HERE:
PROMOTION: A Cleveland Guardians affiliate is giving start treatment to an NFL mom who happens to be a friend of Taylor Swift. CLICK HERE: