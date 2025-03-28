Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs Affiliates Stocked With Talent as Triple-A Season Opens
Thursday belonged to Major League Baseball.
Friday, it’s Minor League Baseball’s turn in the spotlight.
The 2025 season opens Friday at the Triple-A level, with future stars set to shine in Pacific Coast League and International League play. This is the earliest season opener for the minor leagues since March 27, 1951, MLB Pipeline reported.
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) will be defending their PCL championship, with the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) doing the same in the International League. The Space Cowboys won the minor league championship game.
According to MLB Pipeline, 10 of the players on its Top 100 prospects list are beginning the season in the majors, with 30 more at Triple-A. Double-A teams will feature 23 of the top prospects, with the remainder starting 2024 at High-A, Single-A, on the injured list or in extended spring training.
The other minor league seasons start April 4.
Just who are the top prospects the fans will see at minor league stadiums this season?
Head to Des Moines, Iowa, where the Triple-A Cubs will field five of the Top 100 Cubs prospects. Or to Charlotte, N.C., where the Triple-A Knights will feature three top White Sox prospects.
The Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners each have two Top 100 prospects playing at Triple-A.
Here is the list of the top prospects, with their ranking in the Top 100, at Triple-A, per MLB Pipeline:
2. Roman Anthony, OF, Red Sox – Worcester
9. Carson Williams, SS, Rays – Durham
11. Jordan Lawlar, SS, Diamondbacks – Reno
12. Marcelo Mayer, SS, Red Sox – Worcester
13. Samuel Basallo, C, Orioles – Norfolk
14. Coby Mayo, 3B, Orioles – Norfolk
15. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pirates – Indianapolis
25. Chase Dollander, RHP, Rockies – Albuquerque
30. Dalton Rushing, C/OF, Dodgers – Oklahoma City
32. Kyle Teel, C, White Sox – Charlotte
37. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF, Twins – St. Paul
38. Nick Kurtz, 1B, Athletics – Las Vegas
39. Colson Montgomery, SS, White Sox – Charlotte
45. Quinn Mathews, LHP, Cardinals – Memphis
46. Brandon Sproat, RHP, Mets – Syracuse
49. Cole Young, SS/2B, Mariners – Tacoma
51. Cade Horton, RHP, Cubs – Iowa
53. Owen Caissie, OF, Cubs – Iowa
60. Luke Keaschall, 2B/OF/1B, Twins – St. Paul
63. Justin Crawford, OF, Phillies – Lehigh Valley
64. Harry Ford, C, Mariners – Tacoma
65. Edgar Quero, C, White Sox – Charlotte
68. Moises Ballesteros, C/1B, Cubs – Iowa
71. Alex Freeland, SS, Dodgers – Oklahoma City
72. James Triantos, 2B/OF, Cubs – Iowa
77. Caden Dana, RHP, Angels – Salt Lake
79. Thomas Harrington, RHP, Pirates – Indianapolis
89. Kevin Alcántara, OF, Cubs – Iowa
93. Tre' Morgan, 1B/OF, Rays – Durham
99. Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Brewers – Nashville
For all the Triple-A teams, it’s time to play ball!
