Chicago White Sox Earn Title of "Baseball's Most Improved Farm System" From MLB Pipeline
The Chicago White Sox earned a nice bump in the latest farm system rankings from MLB Pipeline on Friday.
Earlier this week, the outlet ranked its Top 30 prospects for each team, and on Friday, it ranked each farm system from 1-30, with the White Sox checking in at No. 6 overall.
The White Sox have baseball’s most improved farm system, rising 14 spots after ranking 20th a year ago. They have added 14 of their Top 30 prospects since then, including (Kyle) Teel and Braden Montgomery via the Garrett Crochet trade and (Hagen) Smith as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 Draft. (Noah) Schultz and Smith are the two best lefty pitching prospects in the game, while Teel and (Edgar) Quero are the top tandem of catching prospects.
After finishing 41-121 last season with the most losses in Modern Era history last year, things don't look much better for the White Sox this season. However, the farm system will provide a source of interest, and several of these prospects could make their debuts in Chicago this season. Prospect development is the No. 1 reason to follow Chicago's organization in 2025.
Given the low expectations at the major-league level, any prospects that do debut this year should have plenty of opportunities to get their bearings. The White Sox should also have chances to add to their system throughout the year, as they could unload veterans like Austin Slater, Penn Murfee, Martin Perez, Michael A. Taylor and former All-Star Luis Robert Jr.
Related MiLB Stories
NAME TO KNOW: According to ESPN, Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone could make an impact at the major league level this season. CLICK HERE:
TALKING TRADE: Braden Montgomery, one of the top 100 prospects in the sport, spoke about the deal that sent him to Chicago this offseason. CLICK HERE:
CARSON DRAWING PRAISE: Carson Williams, one of the top prospects in baseball, has caught the attention of his manager, Kevin Cash. CLICK HERE: