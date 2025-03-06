Tampa Bay Rays Manager Kevin Cash Offers High Marks For Top Prospect
Much of the prospect buzz out of Tampa Bay Rays camp this spring has been about speedster Chandler Simpson. The outfielder who stole 104 bases last season in the minor leagues has Rays fans excited, and deservedly so, but they shouldn't forget about young shortstop Carson Williams.
Williams, 21, is currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the organization and the No. 9 in all of baseball. MLB Pipeline projects him to make his major league debut this season and he's caught the attention of his manager, Kevin Cash, this spring.
"The arm strength is as good as any shortstop in baseball right now," Cash said. "The power combination, the play up the middle is pretty special."
Williams has a 70-grade glove, per MLB Pipeline, and has the reputation as the best defensive player in the minor leagues.
A former first-round pick (2021), Montgomery hit .256 last season for Double-A Montgomery, smacking 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 33 stolen bases. He's a lifetime .256 hitter in the minor leagues.
The Rays have a glut of infielders, so it will be interesting to see when and how Williams gets his chance. Junior Caminero, Taylor Walls, Jose Caballero, Ha-seong Kim, Yandy Diaz, Christopher Morel, Brandon Lowe, Curtis Mead, Jonathan Aranda and Richie Palacios are all infielders on the 40-man roster. Williams is not on the 40-man roster at this time.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
On four of the five major tools alone, Williams could be a future All-Star shortstop. A Minor League Gold Glove winner, he earns praise from across the industry for his glovework at a premium position. Evaluators point out that his quickness helps him get to balls deep in the hole and his high-quality hands make sure he completes the play. He has plus-plus arm strength dating back to his days as a prep pitcher and the accuracy to go along with it.
