Chicago White Sox Issue Ominous-Sounding Statement About Arm of Pitching Prospect
The Chicago White Sox sent a 25-year-old right-hander – one of the promising pitchers in their farm system -- to the mound on Friday in a spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Mason Adams retired speedster Elly De La Cruz on a sharp ground ball to second base, then struck out Matt McLain and TJ Friedl for a quick 1-2-3 inning to start the game in Glendale, Ariz.
Staked to a 3-0 lead by his offense, Adams returned to the mound for the top of the second. He hit Gavin Lux with a pitch, struck out Jake Fraley and walked Jacob Hurtubise before summoning a trainer. He and the trainer walked off together after a mound visit.
The White Sox then issued this ominous statement:
“Mason Adams left today's game with discomfort in his right elbow. He will undergo further testing tomorrow.”
Now the White Sox are in wait-and-see mode about Adams, their No. 12 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
While left-handers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith – the team’s No. 1 and 3 prospects – have grabbed the attention this spring, fellow non-roster invitee Adams has held his own.
Entering Friday, he had appeared in three games, starting one, and was 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA. He had struck out five and walked none in six innings.
Last season, between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, Adams was 7-5 with a 2.92 ERA. He struck out 101 batters and walked 19 in 120.1 innings. Chicago selected him in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
The White Sox will hope for good news from the medical testing and that Adams soon can rejoin Schultz, Smith and prospects Grant Taylor, Jairo Iriarte and Sean Burke in making up a strong pitching staff in Chicago.
Righties Taylor (No. 7), Iriarte (No. 9) and Burke (No. 13) are the other pitching prospects listed in the organization’s Top 15 by MLB Pipeline.
Related MiLB Stories
IN MEMORY: Famed author of minor league book that spotlighted ex-White Sox player, Jays manager dies CLICK HERE:
DECISION COMING: New York Mets infield prospect Luisangel Acuna could start season at Triple-A Syracuse or at Citi Field. CLICK HERE:
GOOD NEWS: A strong crop of players could be headed to Chicago soon to bolster the White Sox, thanks to shrewd drafting and trades. CLICK HERE: