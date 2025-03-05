Chicago White Sox' Japanese Prospect Has Wholesome Reaction to Meeting Legend Ichiro Suzuki
Chicago White Sox prospect Rokuu Nishida had a very wholesome reaction to meeting Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki this past weekend in spring training action at the Peoria Sports Complex.
Nishida, also a Japanese player, was in awe at meeting Ichiro, who is the most accomplished Japanese position player in major league history.
Scott Merkin of MLB.com told the story of his great reaction:
“I couldn’t talk,” a smiling Nishida told MLB.com. “That’s a legend, right? I get nervous. Usually I can talk to everyone but I couldn’t talk to Ichiro. I couldn’t say a word. That was a big moment for me.”
Ichiro was a professional for 28 seasons between his time in Japan and the United States. He played for the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, earning more than 4,300 combined professional hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Slugger Awards.
He helped the Mariners to an American-League record 116 wins in 2001 and also helped the M's get to the ALCS that same year. Sadly, he never got to the playoffs with the Mariners again, but his legacy lives on. He won the Rookie of the Year and the American League MVP that season. He'll be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame later this summer.
Ichiro is the the first Japanese player to make the Hall of Fame. He will be the third player with a Mariners logo on his Hall of Fame plaque, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
Nishida is not part of the White Sox top-30 prospect list (per MLB Pipeline), having been selected in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Oregon.
He is a .293 hitter in the minors (147 games) and made 11 appearances at Double-A Birmingham last season, hitting .333. For a White Sox team that finished 41-121 last season, all prospect development is good news.
