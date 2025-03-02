Former Cleveland Indians Manager Takes Reigns of Los Angeles Dodgers Double-A Team
Congratulations are in order for former big-league skipper Eric Wedge, who is now set to enter his first year as the Double-A manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
We knew a month ago that Wedge was getting the job, but his full staff was released by the Tulsa Drillers last week.
Wedge has spent 10 years as a big-league manager, skippering the Cleveland Indians from 2003-2009 and the Seattle Mariners from 2011-2013. Lifetime, he's 774-846. He led the Indians to a winning record in two seasons and made the playoffs once.
He was named the American League Manager of the Year in 2007 after leading Cleveland to a 96-win season.
With the Mariners, he was a disappointing 213-273 and never made the playoffs.
He's still just 57 years old.
Since leaving the Mariners, Wedge has worked as an analyst at ESPN and was most recently the head baseball coach at Wichita State University, where he played his college ball as well.
As a player, Wedge spent parts of four years in the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. He played in just 39 big-league games, hitting .233 with five home runs.
He was a catcher who was drafted in the third round of the 1989 draft.
With the Dodgers, Wedge will just try to keep the machine moving. Los Angeles won the World Series in 2024 and features the best roster in the sport again this year. Not only do they spend a lot of money in free agency, but they develop players very well, which is where Wedge will come in.
Related MiLB Stories
BYE, BYE BASALLO: Sam Basallo, who is a top-15 prospect in the sport, hit a massive home run for the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. CLICK HERE:
GETTING A SHOT: Kristian Campbell, a top-10 prospect in the sport, is reportedly getting every chance to earn the starting second base job for the Boston Red Sox. CLICK HERE:
JUMBO SHRIMP: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are making some fun organizational history in 2025. CLICK HERE: