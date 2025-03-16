Chicago White Sox Manager Will Venable Delivers Amazing News to Pitching Prospect
Sean Burke, and his family members, probably watched the video the Chicago White Sox shared via social media 100 times on Sunday.
He walks into manager Will Venable’s office at spring training – pitching coach Ethan Katz is there, too – and hears the words that seem to leave him stunned.
“We couldn’t be more excited to name you our Opening Day starter,” Venable says. “So, congratulations, dude. You just crushed it this camp. The way that you just take care of your business, your presence, your professionalism.
“... Let’s go. Let’s do it, man. Could not be happier for you, man., You are so, so deserving.”
Burke, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, is listed by MLB.com as the No. 13 prospect in the White Sox farm system by MLB Pipeline.
About 90 minutes after Burke heard the news, he talked to reporters about the honor.
Did he anticipate that news from Venable?
“Honestly, not really. Obviously, everyone wants to be the opening day guy,” Burke said.
“But I knew coming into camp there’s a ton of deserving guys for this and there’s some guys with some more experience.”
Burke said he was “surprised but definitely thankful and grateful for it.”
He appeared in four games (three starts) with Chicago last season, finishing 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA. He struck out 22 batters over 19 innings.
His fellow pitchers were happy for him, he said.
“The rest of the staff came over and congratulated me and everyone was super supportive,” he said.
Burke’s first career Opening Day start will come March 27 against the Los Angeles Angels in Chicago.
The Opening Day starter last season was Garrett Crochet, who was traded to the Boston Red Sox in the offseason. He has been given the2025 honor with the Red Sox.
