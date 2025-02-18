Chicago White Sox Place Former Trade Acquisition on 60-Day IL with Tommy John Surgery
The Chicago White Sox have officially placed left-handed pitcher Ky Bush on the 60-day injured list. He is set to miss the entire season as a result of Tommy John surgery.
The White Sox announced the procedural move on Monday.
The Chicago White Sox have claimed right-handed pitcher Owen White off waivers from the New York Yankees.
To make room for White on the 40-man roster, the White Sox placed left-handed pitcher Ky Bush on the 60-day injured list.
Bush is a 25-year-old lefty who the White Sox acquired in 2023 from the Los Angeles Angels. He came over in the deal that sent pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Hals. Bush had previously (2022) represented the American League at the Futures Game, meaning he was one of the more well-regarded prospects in the sport.
He was the No. 11-ranked prospect in the White Sox organization in 2024, per MLB Pipeline.
Bush played his college ball at Washington State and St. Mary's College, getting drafted in the second round by the Angels back in 2021. Over four minor league seasons, he's gone 18-18 with a 4.36 ERA. Working almost exclusively as a starter, he's made 63 minor league appearances.
He did get to the majors briefly last season, going 0-3 for the White Sox with a 5.60 ERA.
The White Sox had the worst record in the Modern Era (41-121) last season, so the roster is full of opportunity. Unfortunately, Bush won't be able to take advantage of it.
