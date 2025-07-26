Chicago White Sox Promote First-Round Pick To Triple-A
CHICAGO –– The White Sox announced Saturday that infielder Jacob Gonzalez has been promoted to Triple-A Charlotte.
Gonzalez, 23, is ranked No. 9 among White Sox prospects, per MLB Pipeline. He was the team's first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-2, left-handed hitter has spent the 2025 season with the Double-A Birmingham Barons, slashing .244/.305/.369 with six home runs, 47 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, 28 walks and 52 strikeouts across 368 plate appearances. He has played 55 games at second base, 23 at shortstop, eight at third base and six as the designated hitter this season.
Gonzalez split the 2024 season between 36 games at High-A Winston Salem and 94 at Double-A Birmingham. In his first stint with the Barons, he hit .225 with a .605 OPS and five home runs.
Prior to being drafted by the White Sox, he helped Ole Miss win the 2022 College World Series and was teammates with White Sox first baseman Tim Elko. As a senior in 2023, he hit .327 before becoming the No. 15 overall pick in the draft.
The two players picked ahead of Gonzalez were Matt Shaw at No. 13 to the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Teel at No. 14 to the Boston Red Sox. Both players will compete in Saturday's game between the Cubs and White Sox, scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT at Rate Field. The White Sox acquired Teel in December as part of the Garrett Crochet trade. That draft class has already produced two All-Stars, including No. 1 pick Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and No. 6 pick Jacob Wilson of the Athletics.
