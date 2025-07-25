Chicago White Sox Bullpen Among MLB’s Best Over Last Month
TAMPA, Fla. –– Comeback wins are often remembered for who comes up with the clutch, go-ahead hit. In Wednesday’s 11-9 win over the Rays, that was rookie shortstop Colson Montgomery, whose five RBI marked a season-high for any White Sox player.
That victory also took a gutsy performance from the White Sox bullpen. Rays center fielder Chandler Simpson represented the winning run in the bottom of the ninth, but reliever Dan Altavilla induced a fly out to lock down his second save of the year and secure the series win.
Earlier in the week, the bullpen combined for five innings, one earned run and just two hits in Monday’s win. And despite a narrow 4-3 loss on Tuesday, Tyler Alexander and Mike Vasil teamed up for three scoreless innings, two hits and six strikeouts.
“They’re huge,” White Sox manager Will Venable said of Alexander and Vasil. “They’re a big piece of why our bullpen is doing so well right now and today was just another good example.”
The White Sox improved to 5-1 since the All-Star break after trips to Pittsburgh and Tampa, highlighted by a potent offense that leads MLB with 49 runs in that span. But perhaps an overlooked factor during this run has been the success of the bullpen.
Going even further back, White Sox relief pitchers lead the American League and rank third in MLB with a 2.76 ERA since June 19. That combination has led to a far-improved brand of baseball from the beginning of the season, as the White Sox are 14-16 during that stretch, despite a 37-66 overall record.
The bullpen was always going to be a work in progress, which is the case for most teams across the league, and it’s rarely a finished product, especially in July. Half of the White Sox current bullpen wasn’t on the Opening Day roster, including Altavilla, Grant Taylor, Steven Wilson, Tyler Gilbert and Tyler Alexander.
It hasn’t had a traditional closer or setup man, either, as manager Will Venable and company make game-by-game decisions based on matchups instead. The team’s 13 saves are spread across seven players, with the flame-throwing rookie Taylor leading the way with three, all since June 22.
It’s taken time, but the bullpen has come together as a strength over the last month.
“I think we’ve all learned how to be a unit,” Venable said. “And there is so much that goes on with the bullpen usage and between our gameplanning meetings before the game and communication in-game. How I am able to be calculated and give them enough time to get ready, we are all learning how to be better and work better together.”
“I think our communication is great and we are working towards growth and progress. We’ve seen the results. Then with our players, the culture they’ve built in the bullpen is amazing. I feel good about our process with everything concerning the bullpen right now.”
Here’s a look at the group’s overall performance since June 19.
Player
IP, ERA, WHIP, K
LHP Tyler Alexander
19.2, 1.83, 0.81, 17
RHP Dan Altavilla
16, 2.25, 1.00, 10
RHP Mike Vasil
15, 1.20, 0.87, 9
LHP Tyler Gilbert
14.1, 1.88, 1.26, 13
RHP Grant Taylor
14.1, 3.77, 1.12, 18
LHP Brandon Eisert
11, 4.91, 1.45, 9
RHP Jordan Leasure
10.2, 2.53, 1.50, 12
RHP Steven Wilson
9.1, 3.86, 1.71, 10
“The biggest thing is they’re a connected group,” Venable said. “You’ve got guys who genuinely like each other and get along and are supporting each other and rooting for each other. As we mix and match at the end of games and are asking different guys to pitch in different situations, that really lends to a collective spirit of going out there and getting the job done and getting outs no matter what the situation, no matter who it is. For me, that’s what it’s been. And to have [bullpen coach Matt Wise] leading that group, he does a tremendous job and is ultimately responsible for that bullpen culture. And he’s been doing an outstanding job.”
Vasil said the group has set certain standards, such as throwing first-pitch strikes and getting ahead in counts with two strikes in the first three pitches. While there’s no way to guarantee that in each at-bat, he thinks it’s helped the group limit walks.
Altavilla has noticed a diligent approach in meetings, going over scouting reports and creating team-wide and individual plans. He said the bullpen collectively has an unafraid, attacking mindset while pitching to their strengths. For him, that’s been an uptick in changeup usage, from 4.8% last year to 25% this year, and throwing a sinker for the first time since 2017, which now accounts for 25.6% of his pitches.
Alexander hasn’t made a drastic change from last year with the Rays or his first five seasons in Detroit, aside from a slight increase in changeup, fastball and sinker usage, while decreasing the amount of cutters. But he thinks he’s been sequencing his pitches in a better manner, and credited the starting rotation and coaching staff for helping him have a consistent schedule of bulk outings with good rest in between.
Alexander acknowledged he typically starts the year slow, then improves as the season rolls along. He hasn’t been able to figure out why that’s the case, but he’s glad to be throwing well and serving an important role with his new team now.
After starting the 2025 season with the Brewers, where he had a 6.19 ERA in 36.1 innings, he’s down to a career-low 2.30 ERA in 27.1 innings with the White Sox. Some pitchers obsess over their numbers, but Alexander tries his best to avoid peaking at his ERA.
He’s in the midst of one of the best runs of his career, and remains focused on the moment.
“I’ve had stretches throughout my career that have been really good. I’ve had stretches that have been awful,” Alexander said. “… I don’t know my numbers now. I don’t know what they were then. I sort of close my eyes and keep going.”
The White Sox bullpen is a mix of up-and-coming pitchers trying to make a name for themselves in the major leagues, such as Vasil, Taylor, Eisert and Leasure, along with veterans on the plus-side of 30 like Altavilla, Alexander, Wilson and Gilbert. Vasil said the more experienced pitchers have set a standard for preparation, routine and how to handle oneself as a big leaguer.
Spending so much time together every day, it’s natural for the bullpen to form close bonds. But the White Sox relievers agree they have especially strong team chemistry.
“We’ve gotten pretty lucky with having great people in the bullpen,” Vasil said. “You don’t find that easily. That’s not something that’s always looked at, like what kind of person are they? But I think for whatever reason, all the guys down there are great. I think that’s something that goes a long way, and to have guys that are always happy and show up to the field and want to work, want to get better, want to help the team, it’s a big deal. I think it’s kind of something that formulated naturally.”
Atlavilla said that started in spring training and kept growing, whether they’re hanging out in the bullpen or keeping things light in their group chat. There are moments for fun and moments to get serious, a balance Alexander feels the White Sox have struck.
“It’s almost constant anxiety is what it is. But you kind of get numb to it, you get used to it,” Alexander said. “That’s kind of life in the bullpen. Situationally, there are times when you know it’s going to be a certain guy. There’s certain times where it can be anybody, and then there’s times when it kind of surprises you. So keeping all that in mind, you almost have to stay locked in no matter what. But at the same time, you can’t be locked in 24/ or you’ll go crazy. So, we have a fun group that can kind of balance both.”
“We enjoy hanging out together. “I think that plays a big part of being a tight-knit group. We have some characters for sure down there with us.”
The biggest character?
“Mike Vasil, he’s probably the most interesting person I’ve been around for sure,” Alexander said. “But when it comes time to pitch, he’s dialed, he’s ready to go. So it’s interesting to watch that balance. He’s just a very outgoing, funny guy.”
Vasil takes that approach, in part, due to adversity he’s faced during his career. He called last year a “horrible season,” as he finished with a 6.04 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP across 134 innings with Triple-A Syracuse, the New York Mets’ affiliate.
As he navigates his first season in the major leagues, his goal is to have fun pitching and have a good year. So far, so good, across three starts and 24 relief appearances. Specifically when pitching out of the bullpen, he has a 1.70 ERA in 53 innings, which is the third-lowest ERA among American League relievers.
He’s trying to enjoy every moment along the way.
“There’s no point in, what makes me happy, trying to make it harder and be more anxious or hard on myself,” Vasil said. “I think I’ve been in really tough spots before where I think I’ve taught myself how to get out of it, along with the support of teammates and friends and family. So for me, at the end of the day, there’s nothing better in the world than pitching in a major league baseball game. So why am I gonna make it harder for myself?
The group is led by bullpen coach Matt Wise, who pitched for the Angels, Brewers and Mets from 2000-08. Several White Sox relievers agreed Wise’s experience in the majors helps him connect with players on a personal level and sets them up for success with detailed scouting reports.
“It’s his mentality that helps a lot down there,” Alexander said. “He’s never in a panic, which, it can be a panic down there sometimes. He brings kind of a calm, cooling presence. He helps with keeping it light, but also when you’re getting loose on the mound, he’ll be throwing scouting reports and stuff like that, getting you ready for your outing. He’s got a lot of big league experience, and it’s always nice listening to somebody in that situation who’s been there and who’s done it.”
