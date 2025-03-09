Chicago White Sox Re-Assign Top Pitching Prospect to Minor League Camp After Big Day
The Chicago White Sox have sent top pitching prospect Grant Taylor down to minor league spring training. The White Sox also sent down pitchers Eric Adler and Trey McCough.
Though Taylor was sent down, he did turn some heads in his time with the big-leauge club. He did not allow a run in three appearances and registered a six-out save on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out six.
The popular Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) on social media said it's time to start thinking of him as one of the best pitching prospects in baseball. He's currently ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the White Sox organization.
Now 22, Taylor was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft out of LSU. He played there with Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, who were selected 1-2 in that same draft.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Taylor has four different pitchers that can grade as plus or better at their best. His fastball sits at 93-97 mph and reaches 99 with late hop, though it can get hit when it straightens out and he doesn't locate it well. His sharp low-90s cutter has become his top secondary offering, surpassing his pair of power breaking balls: an 82-85 mph downer curveball and an 85-88 mph slider. He barely has dabbled with a changeup in college or pro ball -- his sits around 90 mph and is too firm with mild fade -- and the White Sox aren't sure he'll need it.
Taylor underwent Tommy John surgery before the 2023 college season and has just five minor league appearances under his belt. He has a 2.33 ERA in 19.1 innings.
