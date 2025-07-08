Chicago White Sox Reliever To Begin Rehab Assignment With Charlotte Knights
CHICAGO –– White Sox relief pitcher Cam Booser is taking another step toward returning to game action.
Booser is scheduled to begin an injury rehab assignment Tuesday with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, per the White Sox. The Knights begin a six-game road series against the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. ET.
The left-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 20 with a left shoulder strain. Shortly after the injury, White Sox general manager Chris Getz gave his outlook on Booser's recovery.
"Booser's responding well. With shoulder injuries, you want to be very careful," Getz said on June 23. "But he's responding well. We don't feel like it's going to be a lengthy IL stint."
In his first season with the White Sox, Booser appeared in 30 games out of the bullpen. Across 24.2 innings, he posted a 5.11 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP with 21 hits, five home runs, 14 walks and 27 strikeouts. He recorded his second career save in a 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins on May 11.
The White Sox acquired Booser in a December trade with the Boston Red Sox for minor league right-hander Yhoiker Fajardo, who has pitched in Single-A and Rookie Ball this season. Booser, 33, made his major league debut in 2024 with the Red Sox, and finished the season with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP.
