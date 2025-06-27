White Sox Prospect Colson Montgomery: Is Big Night a Sign of Better Days Ahead?
In a season of ups and downs for Chicago White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery, Thursday night definitely was an up.
Montgomery was the hitting star of the night for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, who banged out 14 hits in a 12-9 road win over the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate). Montgomery had three of the hits -- two on solo home runs -- and walked, scoring four times. He brought his average up to .200.
Montgomery homered in the first to put the Knights up 1-0. And in the eighth, he added his ninth homer of the season, a 417-foot blast that left the ballpark at 102.8 mph and capped the scoring for the Knights.
It was the third multi-homer game of the 2025 season for Montgomery.
The 23-year-old Montgomery has been billed as Chicago's shortstop of the future since the White Sox selected him out of high school in Indiana in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. But he has struggled mightily at the Triple-A level, batting .214 at Charlotte last season.
With his struggles, he has fallen out of the MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects. He was ranked No. 39 overall before the 2025 season, No. 9 in 2024. He now is listed as No. 5 in the White Sox system.
Earlier this season, the White Sox sent him to the spring training complex in Arizona to work with White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller. And when he returned in mid-May after a few weeks away, he went 14-for-41 (.341) with two homers and seven RBIs in his first 10 games back.
In the month of June, he's hitting .220 (11-for-50 ) with four homers and 12 RBIs.
General manager Chris Getz said recently that Montgomery is going to need to show more consistency if he is going to wind up with the White Sox.
"Just want him to maintain a routine. He understands what he needs to do on a mechanics standpoint," Getz said. "This game can be very challenging and you can fall into these traps along the way. He's still growing as a player and a person. It's just a matter of being as consistent as possible on a daily basis with his routines and then the approach at the plate."
In the past four games, Montgomery is 5-for-16 (.313) with five runs, two homers and give RBIs. Perhaps a sign of better days ahead.
