Chicago White Sox Set to Promote Top Prospect and Key Trade Acquisition
The Chicago White Sox, now sitting at 2-10 overall, have called up the first of their vaunted top prospects: Chase Meidroth, who was acquired in the offseason trade of Garrett Crochet with the Boston Red Sox, is headed to the big leagues.
Thomas Nestico had the information on social media:
BREAKING: Chicago White Sox are calling up Chase Meidroth, sources tell TJStats
Meidroth (INF) is a extremely patient contact hitter that has flown through the minors with exceptional production. He was acquired by the White Sox in the offseason as part of the Crochet deal
Meidroth is the No. 8 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. The White Sox have one of the best farm systems in the sport.
Now 23, Meidroth was a fourth-round pick of the Red Sox in 2022 out of San Diego. He's hitting .267 this season at Triple-A Charlotte (nine games). He hit .293 last season at Triple-A Worcester, posting a ridiculous .437 on-base percentage. He doesn't hit for much power, with just 23 homers in the minor leagues. He stole 13 bases in each of the last two years.
Per a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Meidroth's compact right-handed swing and advanced feel for the barrel give him some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the Minors. He rarely chases pitches or swings and misses, though some scouts point to the fact that he swings less than almost any prospect and could be too passive. He uses the entire field and has a history of getting on base, but he doesn't hit the ball hard, puts it on the ground too often and doesn't have more than 10-homer power.
The White Sox will host the Red Sox this weekend.
