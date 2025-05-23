White Sox Top Hitting Prospect Has Huge Night In Triple-A
The Charlotte Knights made quick work of the Round Rock Express Thursday night.
In the first inning, solo home runs by Brooks Baldwin, Kyle Teel and Korey Lee jumpstarted an 8-0 victory for the Triple-A ball club. It also continued a strong stretch of play for Teel, the White Sox top hitting prospect.
Teel's first home run of the night came on an 0-0 count as he drove an elevated fastball 374 feet to left-center field.
His second one was even further, a 403-foot shot to right-center field off a slider. That increased his season total to six home runs across 170 plate appearances.
The pair of home runs highlighted a 3-for-4 night with three runs, three RBI and a strikeout. But his hardes-hit ball of the night was a single in the third inning that left his bat with a 99.1 mph exit velocity. That came on a 1-2 count as he lined a high sinker to left field.
Teel is ranked No. 2 among White Sox prospects, No. 28 in the MLB Pipeline top 100 and No. 3 among catching prospects. In 40 games for the Knights this season, he's totaled six home runs, 24 RBI, 25 runs, 42 hits, six doubles, four stolen bases, 22 walks and 43 strikeouts. That's good for a slash line of .284/.376/.459/.836.
The White Sox acquired Teel in December – along with prospects Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez – in a trade with the Boston Red Sox involving ace pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Teel, 23, also played 28 games in Triple-A last season, so he could be call-up candidate for the White Sox at some point in 2025. The organization currently has a wealth of catching depth, with Edgar Quero and Matt Thaiss having solid seasons in the major leagues, plus Teel and Korey Lee producing well for the Knights.
