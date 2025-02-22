Chicago White Sox Top Prospect Homers in First Spring Training Action
Chicago White Sox top prospect Colson Montgomery turned some heads on Saturday, hitting a home run in his first spring training action of the Cactus League season.
The homer was extra impressive considering it came off a lefty. It was a two-run blast to dead center.
Montgomery, a first-round pick of the White Sox in 2021, is currently ranked as the No. 39 prospect in the sport (via MLB Pipeline). Just 22 years old, he's coming off a down 2024 season, so seeing him get going in the spring would be a very welcome sign for the organization.
He hit only .214 last season with 18 homers.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Because he's a physical lefty-hitting shortstop, Montgomery has drawn constant comparisons to Corey Seager, and he showed similar power and hitting ability at the lower levels of the Minors. But Montgomery's approach has changed in the past two years, when he has become much more focused on launching balls in the air to his pull side, and his swing decisions regressed last season as his chase rate jumped to 30 percent from 17 percent in 2023. He still has 30-homer pop and draws his share of walks, but he's a career .253 hitter through his first four years as a pro.
The White Sox are coming off a last-place finish in 2024 (41-121), completing the worst season in the Modern Era history of the game.
Prospect development is key for the White Sox as they look to come out on the other side of this rebuild, so days like this are hugely important to the organization.
