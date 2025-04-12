Chicago White Sox Top Prospect Continues to Turn Heads in Double-A Debut
Friday was a big night for Chicago White Sox' prospects: First, Chase Meidroth, acquired over the offseason, made his major league debut and picked up his first major league hit.
Then, down on the farm, pitching prospect Grant Taylor wowed in his debut for Double-A Birmingham. He threw three scoreless innings and struck out three.
This is the continuation of a great few months for Tayor, who turned some heads in big-league spring training as well. He did not allow a run in three appearances and registered a six-out save against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cactus League play.
Taylor is the No. 7 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com. The White Sox have one of the richest farm systems in the league. He made five appearances in pro ball last year, going 0-0 with a 2.33 ERA. He threw just 19.1 innings, but struck out 32.
Now 22, Taylor was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft out of LSU. He played there with Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, who were selected 1-2 in that same draft. He's projected to make his MLB debut in 2026.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Taylor has four different pitchers that can grade as plus or better at their best. His fastball sits at 93-97 mph and reaches 99 with late hop, though it can get hit when it straightens out and he doesn't locate it well. His sharp low-90s cutter has become his top secondary offering, surpassing his pair of power breaking balls: an 82-85 mph downer curveball and an 85-88 mph slider. He barely has dabbled with a changeup in college or pro ball -- his sits around 90 mph and is too firm with mild fade -- and the White Sox aren't sure he'll need it.
The Barons will take on the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) again on Saturday while the major league club hosts the Boston Red Sox.
