Chicago White Sox Top Prospect Makes Impressive List of Almost-There Major Leaguers
They aren’t heading out of spring training to major league cities but rather going to the minor leagues to get their work in and wait for the call to the big leagues. You can find these top prospects from coast to coast, from Tacoma to Worcester and everywhere in between.
Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reviewed the list of players who are starting the season on minor league rosters and came up with a solid group that is ready for that call. But in the meantime, he came up with a sparkling group that could make a pretty decent team right now.
At the top of that list was Kyle Teel, the No. 2 prospect of the Chicago White Sox who likely will start the season at Triple-A Charlotte. Acquired in the trade that sent left-hander Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox, the 23-year-old Teel hit .316 with two home runs and six RBIs in 14 Cactus League games.
This is what Mayo had to say about Keel and his readiness:
“Teel offers a really good all-around package behind the plate, and Chicago is going to have to make room for him soon, especially after his 1.119 OPS in Cactus League action.”
The rest of the players on Mayo’s list?
1B: Nick Kurtz, Athletics
2B: Luke Keaschall, Twins
3B: Coby Mayo, Orioles
SS: Carson Williams, Rays
OF: Roman Anthony, Red Sox; Dalton Rushing, Dodgers; Owen Caissie, Cubs
DH: Samuel Basallo, Orioles
Starters: Bubba Chandler, Pirates; Chase Dollander, Rockies; Quinn Mathews, Cardinals; Brandon Sproat, Mets; Cade Horton, Cubs
All of these prospects will be interesting to watch as they progress through the season. After his strong spring, Keel likely is on the radar of White Sox fans.
