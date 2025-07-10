Chicago White Sox Trade With Toronto Blue Jays For Minor League Outfielder
CHICAGO –– The White Sox and Blue Jays wrapped up a three-game series at Rate Field on Wednesday, with Toronto winning two of three games. One day later, the teams announced a trade.
The White Sox acquired outfielder Will Robertson in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte. Robertson, 27, has spent a majority of the season with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, but played three games with the Blue Jays in June.
Across 233 minor league plate appearances in 2025, the left-handed hitter slashed .292/.403/.578 with 14 home runs, 11 doubles, 44 RBIs, 39 runs, one stolen base, 36 walks and 57 strikeouts. He recorded one hit in 12 plate appearances with the Blue Jays, representing his first stint in the major leagues.
Robertson has played all three outfield positions this season, with the most coming in right field. He has spent his entire professional career with the Blue Jays, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Creighton University.
The White Sox have no shortage of outfielders on the major league roster, including Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Benintendi, Mike Tauchman, Michael A. Taylor, Austin Slater. But the team also placed Brooks Baldwin on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a lower back strain. He had appeared in seven straight games in center field to begin July, and was replaced by first baseman Tim Elko.
The July 31 trade deadline is also approaching, and the White Sox are likely to be sellers due to their 31-62 record. That could create a path for Robertson to join the major league roster at some point this season.
The Knights have four road games against the Memphis Redbirds before the All-Star break. Thursday's game is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.
