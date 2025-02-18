Chicago White Sox' Young Righty Takes Positive Step as He Battles Back From Injury
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Drew Thorpe was back on the mound on Tuesday as he recovers from an injury setback this offseason.
Per Scott Merkin of MLB.com on social media:
Thorpe threw 20 pitches, staying 84-85 mph. Felt good. Has three weeks of bullpens lined up, followed by Live BP
Thorpe had bone spurs removed from his right elbow in the offseason and is behind schedule after a slight back. It still sounds as if he could miss some time at the beginning of the year, but the initial fears of a lengthier absence might not be as warranted.
In nine starts last season for the White Sox, he went 3-3 with a 5.48 ERA. Not a hard-thrower, he struck out 25 batters in 44.1 innings. He was a top-60 prospect in the sport at the time of his debut in June. The White Sox had acquired him in the trade that sent Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres. Cease was just the latest in a slew of key players that the Sox have traded away since the 2023 season.
With Thorpe on the mend, the White Sox could turn to Jonathan Cannon. After trading away ace Garrett Crochet this offseason, there is no ace on this staff anymore. It looks as if top prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith could be aces, but they won't be with the team when it breaks camp, though Schultz could make his debut later in the season.
The White Sox went 41-121 last year.
