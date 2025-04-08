Minor League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds' Affiliate Releases Awesome Kentucky Derby-Insipired Jerseys

The Louisville Bats will pay homage to the Derby by wearing jerseys that look more like racing silks.

Jami Leabow

The field of 20 of the 2024 Kentucky Derby enter the first turn during the 150th Run For the Roses at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky.
The field of 20 of the 2024 Kentucky Derby enter the first turn during the 150th Run For the Roses at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Louisville Bats are paying tribute to the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby.

On April 12, when the Bats -- the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds -- take the field against the Indianapolis Indians, they'll be wearing Kentucky Derby-inspired jerseys.

This will be the only wearing of the "Derby City" jerseys during the 2025 season.

The jerseys are far different from the Bats' typical Cincinnati Reds color scheme and are designed to resemble the silk worn by a jockey during a horse race. The people of Louisville, a center of horse racing in the United States, certainly know what a silk is, but the Kentucky Derby Museum provides a definition for those who aren't as familiar:

"Silks are the uniform that a jockey wears during a race. The colorful jackets help the race commentator and the fans identify the horses on the track," according to the museum.

The silks -- um, jerseys -- the Bats will wear April 12 against the Pittsburgh Pirates' Triple-A affiliate fit the definition in terms of being colorful, and no one in the stands at Louisville Slugger Field will have a hard time determining who plays for the home team.

The uniform of the day contains one of the traditional elements of a Bats jersey -- the team logo on the sleeve -- but the rest is different. Bright pink and Easter-egg blue are the colors, with distinctive yellow numbering that stands out. Running along the bottom of the sleeves are the words "Happy Derby."

The Derby will be run May 3 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The Bats will be on the road that day against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals).

