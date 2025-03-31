Cincinnati Reds Talented Lefty Set for Rehab Assignment at Triple-A Louisville
The Cincinnati Reds can use a jolt of good news after a 1-2 start to the season, and this could be it: left-hander Andrew Abbott is embarking on a rehab assignment, putting him one step closer to taking his spot in the Reds’ rotation.
Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Abbott will make a rehab start on Tuesday for the Triple-A Louisville Bats at Omaha, with another scheduled for April 6. He began the season on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder issue.
Abbott, 25, showed great promise in his first two major league seasons with the Reds, who selected him in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.
During his first two campaigns, Abbott has made 46 starts and has an 18-16 record with a 3.72 ERA.
In 2024, he was 10-10 with a 3.72 ERA over 25 starts, throwing 138 innings and striking out 114.
Over the three-game opening series against the San Francisco Giants, the Reds’ pitching staff gave up 14 runs (12 earned). Still, with just four walks and 25 strikeouts, the staff’s WHIP was an impressive – and National League-leading – 0.93.
The Reds host the Texas Rangers for a three-game series beginning Monday night, with offseason acquisition Brady Singer taking the mound against Kumar Rocker, a former Vanderbilt star.
Rocker is the No. 44 prospect in baseball, as judged by MLB Pipeline, and the top pitcher and No. 2 overall prospect in the Rangers farm system.
The 25-year-old Rocker got a taste of the majors last season, going 0-2 in three starts with a 3.86 ERA.
The Reds have not yet set a return date for Abbott. He will be re-evaluated after the rehab starts.
