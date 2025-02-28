Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Says He's 'Ready to Go' After Missing All of 2024 with Injury
After missing all of last season with a torn left labrum, Cincinnati Reds top prospect Edwin Arroyo says he's "ready to go."
He also told MLB.com that he's hoping a major league promotion happens this season, but he reiterated that he's happy to be back on a field and healthy.
"Maybe I could’ve gotten to the bigs, maybe not," he said. "But either way, I’m ready to go now. Hopefully it happens soon.”
Arroyo, 21, came up with the Seattle Mariners but was acquired by the Reds in 2022 as part of the deal that sent Luis Castillo to Seattle.
He's a career .268 hitter in the minor leagues, and he hit .252 in 2023. He made it as high as Double-A that year, but played just four games, meaning he still needs plenty of work in the high minors.
MLB.com projects him to make his major league debut in 2026, despite his own lofty goals.
MLB Pipeline recently ranked him as the No. 92 prospect in all of baseball.
If and when Arroyo is able to make it to the Queen City, he'll join a crowded but talented infield that includes Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Gavin Lux, Jeimer Candelario, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
The Reds are coming off a season in which they finished fourth in the National League Central. Despite that, expectations are high after adding future Hall of Famer Terry Francona at manager and Brady Singer, who came over in a trade from the Kansas City Royals.
