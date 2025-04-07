Colorado Rockies, Amid Struggling Start to Season, Reportedly Set to Promote a Top Prospect
With a 2-7 record and already six games out in the tough National League West, the Colorado Rockies need a jolt.
That could come in the form of outfielder Zac Veen, and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Rockies will call him up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday before the start of a three-game home series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Rosenthal said Veen will swap places with Jordan Beck and will play the corner outfield spots. MLB Pipeline ranks Veen as the No. 8 Colorado prospect.
Veen, now 23, was the Rockies’ first-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft, picked out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla.
Since then, he has risen through the Colorado system and has played 29 games at the Triple-A level, batting .265, scoring 19 runs, and adding seven doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 23 RBIs with seven stolen bases.
EIght of those games have come this season, and he’s hitting .387 with an OPS of 1.149, going 12-for-31 at the plate with one home run and eight RBIs.
Veen had a night to remember on Friday in a 14-3 home win over the Salt Lake Bees. He was 5-for-5 with two runs, two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and 10 total bases.
For his part, the 23-year-old Beck has appeared in nine games in Colorado this season, hitting .150 (3-for-20) with one RBI. All three hits have been singles. He hit .188 in 55 games with Colorado in 2024.
The Rockies are tied for last in the National League in home runs (six), and are second to last in runs (30), RBIs (29), stolen bases (four) and walks (23). Their 98 strikeouts rank third in the league.
