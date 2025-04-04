Colorado Rockies Calling Up One of Baseball's Top Pitching Prospects For Major League Debut
Chase Dollander, the No. 24 prospect in baseball (per MLB Pipeline), is getting called up to the big leagues. Baseball America has him listed as the No. 7 prospect in their database. He will make his major league debut on Sunday.
The 23-year-old Dollander was taken with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Tennessee. He went 6-2 in 2024, pitching at both Single-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford. He struck out 169 batters in just 118 innings.
He's made one start this season at Triple-A Albuquerque, throwing four innings and allowing one earned run. He struck out five. The Rockies finished last season with the worst record in the National League and enter play on Friday at 1-5, so they certainly have the opportunities for Dollander to get experience and grow.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Dollander has the chance to have four at least above-average offerings at his disposal. His fastball sits around 96 mph and touches 98-99, and it’s a bat-misser thanks to his approach angle, extension and induced vertical break. At its best, his upper-80s slider is hard and tight and can be an out pitch, though the right-hander tinkered with a variety of grips for the breaking ball in 2024 and wasn’t always thrilled with where it was. As a result, he did go to his upper-70s curve more frequently, especially to get ahead in counts quickly. His upper-80s changeup features fade and can also be very effective.
Dollander will make his debut against the Athletics on Sunday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. ET.
