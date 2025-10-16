Colorado Rockies No. 2 Prospect Continues To Impress In AFL
The Colorado Rockies put together one of the worst seasons in modern Major League Baseball history in 2025. They won just 43 games and narrowly missed tying last year's Chicago White Sox for the most losses in a single regular season.
However, there are other things to look forward to for the Rockies, even though their Major League team is currently a mess. They have some intriguing top prospects. They drafted Ethan Holliday this summer, the son of Rockies legend and 2007 NLCS MVP Matt Holliday.
Their No. 2 prospect, Charlie Condon is taking part in the Arizona Fall League and has been turning some heads. On Wednesday, he hit a go-ahead grand slam for the Salt River Rafters.
Rockies No. 2 Prospect Comes Up Clutch In AFL
Condon has been off to a little bit of a slow start in the AFL this year, hitting just .238/.273/.476 with a .749 OPS. However, he made it all the way up to Double-A Hartford and slashed .268/.376/.444 with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and an .820 OPS during the regular season.
The Rockies selected Condon with the third pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia. His grand slam on Wednesday was his first home run of the Fall League season.
He brings power from the right side of the plate and positional versatility, being able to play first base, third base and the outfield.
Now, he has a chance to show off his talents in the AFL. The AFL is often a good opportunity for organizations to get closer looks at some of their top prospects, but also for certain players to make up for lost time due to injuries. Condon played in just 99 games this season, but he certainly made the most of that time, pushing his way to Double-A.
Perhaps Condon can use the AFL as a springboard to build momentum towards 2026 and can make it up to Triple-A Albuquerque or even factor into their Major League plans for next season.
There is a lot to be excited about with Condon, who is MLB Pipeline's No. 61 prospect. The Rockies don't have any hope of contending anytime soon, but they have plenty of young players that could make an impact soon and potentially even speed up the rebuilding process in the next few years.
