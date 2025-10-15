Red Sox Prospect Breaking Out In Arizona Fall League
The Boston Red Sox season came to an end in the American League Wild Card Series when they were eliminated by the New York Yankees following an 89-73 season.
Boston was one of the American League's top teams in 2025, and while the season is now over, there are still reasons to be excited about the future. In addition to a strong Major League roster, they also have some very impressive prospects down in the farm system.
Outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia is one of their best-known prospects, but his younger brother Johanfran is taking part in the Arizona Fall League. On Tuesday night, the Red Sox's No. 28 prospect had a two-run double that put the Salt River Rafters ahead in a 5-2 victory.
Red Sox Prospect Turning Heads In AFL
Garcia made it up to High-A Greenville with the Red Sox this past season. He was limited to just 58 games, but hit .261/.328/.464 with 12 home runs, 41 RBI and a .792 OPS in 211 at-bats.
The AFL often presents opportunities for organizations to get a closer look at certain prospects and for those players to make up for lost time due to injuries or other unforeseen circumstances. But Garcia is certainly making up for that lost time.
In just four games, he is off to a hot start, hitting .333/.412/.400 with and .812 OPS. He is also showing off his abilities to hit the ball hard and produce high exit velocities off the bat.
According to Jesse Borek of MLB.com, he has produced a hit that came off the bat 110.7 mph. While his older brother, known as "The Password" is more well-known, JohanFran, often called "The Username" is turning some heads as well.
The Red Sox have a ton of exciting prospects in their system that could soon take their next steps forward in their professional journey. Garcia could potentially find his way to Double-A at some point in 2026.
It will certainly be interesting to see what happens the rest of the way in the AFL and if Garcia can continue to hit at this pace. The Red Sox are clearly high on him, and he is showing why with his hot start to the AFL season.
If he can continue at this pace, he'll be set up quite nicely for next season.
