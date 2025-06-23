Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners Top Prospect, Captures Impressive MiLB Award
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson, who won the Northwest League's Hitter of the Week Award for his performance last week against Spokane.
Emerson is playing for the High-A Everett AquaSox and has been all season. The No. 16 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, he had two homers, four doubles and four RBIs last week.
Still just 19 years old, he's hitting .267 in 63 games for the AquaSox. He was a first-round selection in 2023 and is projected to make his major league debut next season. In fact, it seems highly likely that he'll advance to Double-A in short order.
He has seven homers and 34 RBIs to go along with five steals. He's one of nine Mariners prospects in the Top 100, joining Lazaro Montes (Everett), Jonny Farmelo (Everett), Jurrangelo Cijntje (Everett), Michael Arroyo (Everett), Ryan Sloan (Modesto), Felnin Celesten (Modesto), Harry Ford (Tacoma) and Cole Young (Mariners).
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Owner of the best hit tool in the Mariners system, Emerson got multiple votes in MLB Pipeline’s annual executive poll as being the best pure hitter in the Minors. He has a smooth and repeatable left-handed swing that enables him to find the barrel and make consistent hard contact. His .419 on-base percentage entering 2025 is a sign of his advanced approach as he’s walked nearly as often as he has struck out thus far in his career, and he rarely chases. He hasn’t really started to tap into his raw power with a hit-first approach, but his bat speed and strength point to at least average pop in the future.
At the big-league level, the Mariners play the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon at 4:40 p.m. PT. They are 39-37 after taking a weekend series from the Chicago Cubs.
