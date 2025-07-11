Could the Seattle Mariners Draft Strategy Tells Us About Plans at Looming Trade Deadline?
The Seattle Mariners have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, which begins Sunday night. For the Mariners, it's the highest they've ever picked under Jerry Dipoto, who was hired in 2015.
They've been linked to several interesting players, including shortstop Aiva Arquette (Oregon State), pitcher Jamie Arnold (Florida State), pitcher Kade Anderson (LSU) and pitcher Seth Hernandez (HS), but does who they take in any way reflect what they might do at the upcoming trade deadline?
As I said on the latest Refuse to Lose podcast, I think there is a potential correlation:
I don't think it's a1,000% correlation, but I think there is a chance. And I go back to the question I asked him (Joe Doyle): If the Mariners take Aiva Arquette out of Oregon State, I do think that signals that they are okay moving a middle infielder. Whether that is now, or whether that is in the offseason, I do think if they take Arquette they are telling you "We are okay moving somebody here in relatively short order." Now who is that going to be? I don't know. Colt Emerson. Michael Arroyo. Felnin Celestin. They are all possibilities to be moved at some point from the middle infield. I don't think they're going to move Cole Young. Could they move Ben Williamson eventually and maybe move someone else to third? Maybe, but that's kind of getting a little tangential to the point. If they take Arquette, I do think it's a signal that a move from a middle infielders is coming at some point
You can listen to the full podcast in the player below, and we'll have full draft coverage all weekend long:
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is live in New York for the series with the Yankees and he talks about the frustration of the first two games, but says Seattle can still accomplish what it needs to. Furthermore, it's a packed guest list as Ben Williamson stops by, as does George Kirby's high school coach! Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks about the M's and the No. 3 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE:
HOMECOMING FOR GEORGE: Playing against the Yankees this week is a homecoming for George Kirby, who grew up just 30 minutes from the stadium. He spoke about playing near home, giving back to his community and more. CLICK HERE:
POSSIBLE BLOCKBUSTER? Jon Morosi of MLB.com has planted the seeds of a possible big deal between the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's not necessarily the one you were expecting. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.