Seattle Mariners' George Kirby Enjoying Homecoming in Series with Yankees
NEW YORK - Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby isn't slated to pitch in this series with the New York Yankees, but he's still very much enjoying his trip to the Bronx, as it's just a half hour or so from where he grew up in Rye, N.Y.
Speaking with Mariners on SI before Tuesday's series opener, Kirby said the available down time is actually welcome, as it allows him more opportunity to see his family, and he said he plans to see them during Thursday's off-day before the team heads to Detroit for a series with the Tigers.
Additionally, Kirby spoke with us about what kind of pitcher he was like at Rye High School, and he reflected on the players that he grew up playing against in the area. He also talked about giving back to his high school program, which he did this past season:
Yeah, I always stay in touch with (head coach Mike) Bruno and Charney, when he was there. He's somewhere else now, but, it means a lot that I was able. Nike was kind enough to give me an account where I could give back and do all that stuff. So, I thought it was well overdue that I did that. And just to see the smile you put on the kids faces and stuff like that. There's like 10 or 12 of them coming tonight or tomorrow just to say hi or whatever, to thank me for it. So it's just cool to see. It's cool to give back.
You can hear our full interview with Kirby on Thursday's special edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, and we'll have a special interview with Coach Bruno as well.
An All-Star in 2023, Kirby is 3-4 with a 4.22 ERA. He missed nearly two months with a shoulder injury.
