D-backs Kickstart Major Outfield Revamp With Top Prospect Ryan Waldschmidt

The Arizona Diamondbacks' top prospect, outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, is officially set to make his major league debut.

Waldschmidt, Arizona's No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 49 overall prospect for 2026, has been promoted to the big leagues, the Diamondbacks announced on Friday. To make room for the 23-year-old on the active MLB roster, Arizona designated outfielder Alek Thomas for assignment.

So far in 2026, Waldschmidt is hitting .289 with three home runs, 22 RBIs, and six stolen bases in 34 Triple-A games. After a somewhat slow start at the plate with the Reno Aces, the 2024 first-round draft pick had his breakout performance at Triple-A on April 9 when he went 4-for-5 and finished a double shy of a cycle. And now, Arizona is giving its top prospect the chance to showcase his talents in the big leagues.

D-backs turn to Ryan Waldschmidt for offensive spark

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before the season started, Arizona decided to have Waldschmidt begin the year in the minors, despite there being some question marks surrounding the Diamondbacks' outfield. At that time, franchise star Corbin Carroll just had surgery on a broken hamate bone, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was recovering from his torn ACL suffered toward the end of the 2025 season. Still, Arizona elected not to rush Waldschmidt's development in the minors by adding him to the Opening Day roster before he even made his Triple-A debut.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said in early March that "he's still got some things to kind of fine-tune." But now, after just over a month of Triple-A action, Arizona's front office has clearly seen enough from Waldschmidt to believe he's ready for the majors. In total, the 23-year-old has played 182 games so far in his minor league career, posting a .288 batting average with 21 homers, 107 RBIs, and 39 stolen bases.

The Diamondbacks are currently in third place in the National League West with a 17-19 record. By calling Waldschmidt up now, Arizona is likely hoping its top prospect can add some firepower to the team's lineup. The young outfielder isn't in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup on Friday, however. So, unless Waldschmidt is used as a pinch hitter, his MLB debut will likely have to wait until Saturday.